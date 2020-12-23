Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis tests positive for COVID-19

According to a press release, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis has been self-quarantined since the onset of symptoms late Tuesday night.

His rapid test for COVID-19 came back positive Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Ellis describes his symptoms as mild. 

Close contacts have been notified. 

Mayor Ellis urges citizens to continue mitigation efforts and thanks frontline workers for their “unwavering efforts to help residents fight this virus.”

