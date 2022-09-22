MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation.

What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As a parent of kids in the Monroe City School System, I can rest a little easier knowing the men and women of the Monroe Police Department are ready to take on this type of threat. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis

According to a release, the possible shooter school shooter call at Neville High came in just before 10:00 a.m. Officers were on the school’s campus within one minute of the call, joining the school’s resource officer, and the school was cleared within three minutes.

Currently, investigators are now working to determine the source of the false threat. We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as the information becomes available.