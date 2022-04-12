MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – During a press conference held on April 12, mayor Ellis said his administration has been working with the union in efforts to raise their salaries in a manner in which the budget could support and sustain the increases.

City officials say the pay raise will go from 30% to 40% depending on the job position.

Mayor Ellis also emphasized an increase of sales taxes during the recent year, and for every dollar citizens spend, he says the city of Monroe gets 60 cents, that’s why he also encourages people to shop local.

“That’s why I always say it’s important for you to choose local. Spend it with moms and pops and make those conscious decisions to support our local vendors.” Ellis says.

“It’s very important to our workforce that they know that they are appreciated for the work that they do and that they’ve been compensated” He explained.

City officials also say they don’t want to throw out the possibility of increasing salaries in the future.. as long as it helps the community grow.