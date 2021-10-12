Monroe man jailed for multiple drug offenses

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 11, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department were patrolling a motel parking lot when they observed a door open to a motel room with a white female in the door way yelling at a black male inside of the room. Officers made contact with the individuals and separated them.

As officers questioned the individuals, 27-year-old Ronjarrius Shyheim Colvin mentioned that he and the other individual were arguing and nothing was physical. While officers were talking to Colvin, they noticed chore boy scouring pads on a table.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, when Colvin was asked about the pads on the table he stated that they are for his pipe that he uses to smoke crack cocaine. Colvin then pointed to another table where the pipe was located.

Colvin admitted that there was a piece of crack cocaine under a bag on the table next to the pads. After Colvin was placed in handcuffs, he mentioned to the arresting officers that there was methamphetamine behind the motel phone. Officers found approximately 1.8 grams of methamphetamine behind the phone.

Officers later located a black ear bud case in the trash that contained approximately 36 grams of methamphetamine. Colvin stated that all of the narcotics belonged to him.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Colvin was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.