Monroe man jailed for multiple drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 18, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a black male waking north on South 6th Street in the middle of the north bound lane. Once deputies made contact with the suspect, he was identified as 29-year-old Cadarrien Dewayne Felton.

According to deputies, they detected a strong odor of PCP on Felton. Deputies searched Felton and located a metal pipe with methamphetamine residue and a Moore brand cigarette that contained PCP. After narcotics were found, Felton told deputies “man just take me to jail.”

Felton was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernal, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Pedestrians on Highways or Interstate Highways.