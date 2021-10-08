Monroe man jailed after threatening to shoot multiple people and leading police on high speed chase

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department were called to the 2000 block of Cypress Street in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, two witnesses stated that 23-year-old Joseph Anthony Zinnerman Jr. threatened to shoot them.

The witnesses mentioned that Zinnerman exited his vehicle with a black handgun and placed it in his pants while he was threatening them. They also stated that he left the scene in a white Nissan vehicle traveling east on Cypress Street.

According to the arresting officers, they located Zinnerman in a white Nissan Sentra traveling east on Cypress Street and initiated a traffic stop. However, Zinnerman continued to drive the vehicle several blocks and sped across a parking lot at high speed traveling towards Bridge Street.

Zinnerman continued to lead the officers on a high speed chase onto oncoming traffic on Louisville Avenue before crashing his vehicle into another car in the intersection. He fled the scene and was apprehended by officers several blocks from the crash.

Officers discovered four unrestrained juveniles in the vehicle ranging from 6-months-old to 6-years-old. They also located approximately 4 grams of marijuana and a scale in the driver’s side floor board.

Zinnerman was arrested for the following charges:

Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Flight from an Officer; Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Three counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernal

Second Degree Attempted Murder

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond is set at $10,500.