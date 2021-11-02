Monroe man jailed after taking ownership of two meth pipes

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies observed a red SUV traveling north on Jackson Street with non functioning license plate lights. After deputies initiated a stop, they made with the driver and passenger 33-year-old Marterrius Terrell Green.

According to deputies, the driver and Green looked overly nervous which made deputies to ask the two to exit the vehicle. Once deputies gained verbal consent to search the vehicle, they found two glass pipes containing methamphetamine in a black zipper bag on the front passenger seat, where Green was seated.

Green had a checkbook inside of the zipper bag with his name on it. Green took ownership of the methamphetamine.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Green was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernal.