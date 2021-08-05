Monroe man facing Vehicular Homicide after running over sister’s head

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On, July 31, the Monroe Police Department responded to a call on Marx Street where they found a Black female victim lying in the roadway with a serious head injury.

According to the arrest report, witnesses told officers that the victim’s brother, Eric Long, 43 pushed his sister down on the ground and took her keys.

Long then got into her vehicle and started the engine. Long’s other sister attempted to stop him from taking the vehicle as she stood in the driver’s side doorway.

Long put then put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The open driver door knocked his sister to the ground and then the vehicle ran over her head.

After running over his sister, Long crashed the vehicle into a ditch across the street. Long got out of the vehicle and began hitting the sister who he took the keys from.

Officers were advised that Long did not have permission to use the vehicle and he was under the influence of PCP.

Long was found inside a residence where he resisted arrest from officers, and officers had to deploy there tasers to detain him.

Initially, Long was charged with Aggravated Second-Degree Battery and Simple Battery. On August 2, he was rebooked and charged with Vehicular Homicide of his sister after her passing at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.