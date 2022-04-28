MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, around 7:06 PM, Monroe Police observed the driver of a motorbike not stopping at a stop sign at Polk Street and Lidell Avenue. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the driver of the motorbike ignored authorities.

The driver fled in an alley between Dick Taylor Street and Polk Street. The driver then traveled into oncoming traffic before losing control of their motorbike and began running away from officers.

Rashid Salid Tolliver

As the suspect ran on Lee Avenue, they removed their backpack and threw it away. After running through multiple residential yards, officers placed the suspect in handcuffs and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Rashid Salid Tolliver.

Officers conducted a search in Tolliver’s backpack and located 84.37 grams of marijuana, 105.5 ecstasy pills, and multiple packages of cigars. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Tolliver was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, three counts of Stop Signs and Yield Signs; Penalties for Violations, Felony Flight from an Officer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released after posting a $13,450 bond.