Monroe man arrested for possessing 22 Xanax tablets and other drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested for possessing 22 Xanax tablets and other drug offenses.

On Friday, September 24, 2021, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a green Mercury Grand Marquee failing to use a turn signal.

Once deputies stopped the vehicle, they observed 29-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby exiting the car quickly. After deputies smelled a strong marijuana odor on Scoby, they gained consent to search him.

According to the deputies, they found 18 whole tablets and 8 partial tablets of Xanax in a white unlabeled pill bottle in his front pants pocket. Scoby claimed that the pills belonged to the owner of the vehicle.

After deputies searched the vehicle, they discovered approximately 35 grams of marijuana underneath the front driver seat.

Once the search ended, Scoby admitted to owning the Xanax pills for his personal use and that the marijuana did not belong to him.

Scoby was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Turning Movements and Required Signals.

He was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.