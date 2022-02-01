Content warning: The following article contains content focusing on sexual abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 31, 2022, an investigator was advised by a victim that told authorities they were touched inappropriately by 49-year-old Rhodric L. Randle. During an interview, the victim stated they woke up to Randle walking into their bedroom.

According to investigators, Randle entered the room and crawled to the victim’s bed. After he managed to get to the bed, Randle allegedly touched the victim’s genital area.

Randle then re-entered the victim’s bedroom and placed his hand inside of the victim’s clothes and touched the victim’s genital area again. According to authorities, the victim managed to get Randle to stop by getting out of the bed and telling Randle to get out of the bedroom.

According to the victim, Randle told them “Don’t say nothing.” The victim admitted that they didn’t say anything because they were afraid.

Randle was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.