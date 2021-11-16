Monroe man arrested for having 14 grams of meth inside his pockets

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies conducted a narcotics investigation on the 900 block of Grand Street. Deputies were notified that illegal narcotics were located inside of the residence and were granted verbal consent from the residence leasee to conduct a search for illegal items.

As deputies entered the residence, they made contact with 27-year-old Quincy Edward Boudreaux. Deputies smelled a strong marijuana odor inside of the residence and began searching Boudreaux. They found 14 grams of methamphetamine inside of his right front pocket.

According to deputies, Boudreaux denied ownership of the narcotics and mentioned that he was unaware of the drugs being in his pocket. He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.