Monroe man arrested for alleged shoplifting

MONROE, La. – (7/15/19) A Monroe man was arrested for alleged shoplifting from Wal-Mart following a traffic stop where police found that the suspect in question was already on trespass from the Wal-Mart for stealing in the past.

Authorities say they have arrested Debrandon Marquette Mock Jr. after Wal-Mart security say they caught Mock attempting to steal watches and golf gloves on the security cameras.

Wal-Mart security workers say they observed Mock attempting to remove watches from the packaging and walking around the store with the watches before they found an empty box with one of the watches missing. They also say they observed Mock attempt to steal golf gloves and leave the store without paying.

According to the arrest report, one of the Wal-Mart security officers stopped Mock outside the store and reclaimed the allegedly stolen golf gloves before going back inside to call the West Monroe Police Department.

The affidavit states that a deputy from the the West Monroe Police Department stopped Mock in reference to the alleged theft from Wal-Mart.

Deputies say they noticed several watches and boxes inside the vehicle which Mock claimed ownership of. However, he refused to show a receipt for the watches.

Following the arrest, while tramsported to the West Monroe Police Department, deputies observed a small bag that contained suspected xanax and another currently unknown substance.

Debrandon Marquette Mock Jr. was booked on:

1 count of Shoplifting

1 count of Criminal Trespassing

1 count of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, IV

1 count of Possession of Contraband inside a Penal Institution

His bond is currently set at $20,200.00.

