Monroe man arrested for accessory after the fact in shooting death of Jonmark Miletello

(MONROE, La.) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested one Monroe man in connection to the May 25th shooting death of Jonmark Miletello.

According to reports, 18-year-old Damian Haddox-Barragan was arrested on Saturday at the home where the shooting occurred.

Arrest warrants were issued for Haddox-Barragan on July 19th for his part in the murder of 20-year-old Jonmark Miletello. The Bill of Indictment states that Haddox-Barragan willingly helped the suspect, Jonathan Hogg, avoid arrest after knowing Hogg had committed the crime.

Deputies say Haddox-Barragan was seen making a run for it out of the back door of the home when they arrived. Deputies yelled for Haddox-Barragan to stop running and sent a K-9 officer after him when he did not comply.

Deputies say that 8.7 grams of marijuana were found in Haddox-Barragan’s hoodie during a search.

Haddox-Barragan was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Resisting an Officer, and Accessories after the fact.

Haddox-Barragan is being held on a $1,801,250 bond.