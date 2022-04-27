MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies observed a silver car traveling south on Burg Jones Lane cross the yellow center line with both front and rear tires. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 24-year-old Christopher Michael Ward.
According to deputies, Ward appeared to be overly nervous and they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the car. Ward was advised by authorities to exit the vehicle and Ward complied.
Deputies were denied verbal consent to search Ward’s vehicle; however, due to the marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, deputies conducted a search. Ward advised deputies that he had a jar of marijuana under the driver’s seat.
During the search, authorities discovered a pink suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle. The suitcase possessed two large vacuum sealed bags, several glass jars containing marijuana that totaled to 3.8 pounds, and a .223 caliber AR-15 rifle.
Deputies advised Ward of his Miranda Rights and he claimed ownership of the marijuana, but denied ownership of the rifle. According to Ward, the rifle belonged to a friend.
Ward was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Improper Lane Use, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics.
Ward has bonded out on a $15,150 bail.