MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Monroe Police were informed of a disturbance at the Delta Mini Mart on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. According to officers, they were advised that 29-year-old Vintrone A. Jackson allegedly pointed a Hi-Point 9mm handgun at a victim and fired the gun at least one time.

Vintrone Jackson

The incident took place in the parking lot of an establishment during its business hours. Authorities located Jackson on the 2400 block of Desiard Street and conducted a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the handgun was located in Jackson’s vehicle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Jackson was charged with Aggravated Assualt with a Firearm and Illegal Use of Weapons. His bond was set at $30,000.