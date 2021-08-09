Monroe man arrested after a speeding violation turns into a drug bust

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department arrest a Monroe man for Distribution with Intent after a traffic violation stop.

On Sunday, August 8, officers witnessed a yellow Dodge Charger driving 55 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. After the officer signaled for the vehicle to stop, a strong smell of marijuana came from the car.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Timothy Dewayne Smith, believed that nothing illegal was in the car despite the marijuana odor.

During the officer’s search of the car, they found a black backpack with a box of small plastic bags, three bags of marijuana, a piece of mail with Smith’s name and address, a small measuring bowl, a pair of plastic gloves, and two electronic scales inside.

In total, Smith was in possession of 56.4 grams of edibles and 83.2 grams of marijuana. Also, Smith had a total of $252 in cash on his person.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with one count of Maximum Speed Limit and two counts of Distribution with Intent.