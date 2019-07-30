Monroe man arrested, accused of attacking a hospital employee and throwing urine at 4 others

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say he attacked an employee at a Monroe hospital and threw urine on four others.

According to arrest reports for 44-year-old Alex Otis, Otis was a patient at the Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center, formerly EA Conway, when he attacked a Behavioral Health Technician. Reports say that Otis hit the technician at least 13 times in the face, head, and neck with his hands. The technician’s injuries were severe enough to require medical attention.

Around 10 minutes later, police say Otis started throwing urine at employees and actually hit 4 of the said employees with the urine.

At that point, Otis was released as a patient and immediately arrested on 5 counts of Battery of Healthcare Professional.

Otis is being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond has been set at $11,000.