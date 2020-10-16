Monroe man and woman charged with several counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/16/20)— A man and woman in Monroe were arrested and charged with several counts of Possession of Child Pornography on Thursday.

Scott Alan Kalanquin, Jr. was charged with 112 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 20 counts of video voyeurism. His bond is set at $212,000.

Scott Alan Kalanquin, Jr.

Audra Gayle Lockwood, of the same address, was charged with 15 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Audra Gayle Lockwood

No further information is available at this time, but this is an ongoing story and we will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.

