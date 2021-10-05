Monroe man is behind bars for several drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is behind bars for several drug offenses.

On Monday, October 4, 2021, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 5600 block of Desiard Street for 48-year-old Sean L. Hardie.

During the search, agents found several items that were located inside of the home such as a clear plastic bag containing a large amount of Xanax, a clear plastic bag containing crystal methamphetamine, multiple units of Adderall, loose powder cocaine in various mirrors, and clear plastic bags and digital scales.

According to the agents, Hardie took ownership to all of the items and that he admitted to selling narcotics for several months.

He was charged with the following offenses:

Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Warrant for one count of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Hardie was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

His bond is set at $53,000.