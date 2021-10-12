Monroe internal medicine physician agrees to pay the United States $640,000 to resolve allegations

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Monroe native and internal medicine physician, Dr. Llewelyn Simon, has agreed to pay the United States $640,000 to resolve allegations that he accepted payments for referrals of home health patients.

Simon served as a medical director for Unite Home Care home health agency and received monthly payments. The United States alleged that Simon’s fees exceeded the fair market values of the services and that the fees were referrals of patients, whom many are Medicare beneficiaries.

“Improper financial relationships between health care providers can lead to overutilization and increase the cost of health care services paid for by the taxpayers. We will continue to ensure that health care decisions are based on the needs of patients rather than the financial interests of providers,” stated Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.