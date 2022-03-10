MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A group of undocumented immigrants were dropped-off at the Monroe Regional Airport by ICE on March 10th. They were held at different correctional centers for the last couple of weeks after entering the country illegally.

Out of the twenty undocummented immigrants dropped-off at the airport, 43-year-old, Cesar, says he is ready to finally reunite with his family.

He said he wanted to stay away from the camera to avoid giving his family more emotional pain .

Cesar says he crossed the California border from Central America on February 14th.

Once there, the border patrol stopped hundreds of illegal immigrants, Cesar was one of them.

He says it was his decision to turn himself in to ease the situation.

He says it took him two weeks to get in touch with his family , who were waiting for him in Florida. And he stayed at a refugee center in California for fourteen days while officials got background information and investigated each undocummented immigrant.

Cesar says all detainees had to sleep on the floor for days. Others had their hands tied up and put in chains around their waist like criminals, a traumatizing experience he says he will never forget.

He goes on to say he was fed only a burrito and water once a day for five days. But others weren’t so lucky, and had only one meal a day for two weeks.

He says he and a group of others were transferred to the Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana ten days ago.

He says, although they were still kept inside, Louisiana officers treated all undocummented immigrants with more respect and were provided with a bed, clean clothes, a blanket and a toothbrush compared to a sponge they had to use back in California.

Cesar says he had to buy his own flight ticket to be transferred to Florida where he will wait for a court date.

He says he doesn’t know what the future holds.

He says he’s never had a criminal record, but says he is ready to take his life back from this experience and be surrounded by his family in Florida.

KTVE news reached out to ICE and received a statement from an ICE spokesperson:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement focuses its civil immigration enforcement priorities on the apprehension and removal of non-citizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security. All cases are thoroughly reviewed to ensure absence of any significant public safety and national security threats prior to being released from ICE custody and will be subject to recurring reporting requirements and electronic monitoring, as appropriate.”