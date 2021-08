MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Urban Search and Rescue Region Response Team 8 will deploy today at 2:30 PM for Hurricane Ida.

The team is made up of members of the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, the Ruston Fire Department, the Monroe Fire Department, and the West Monroe Fire Department.

A total of 21 members of Search Specialists and Swift Water Rescue Technicians will be deploying to Port Allen, La. for staging with the rest of the State and Federal USAR assets.