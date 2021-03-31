UPDATE: Firefighters awarded for saving elderly couple in Carver Street house fire

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A few weeks ago, on March 10, we covered a story about a couple that was saved by members of the Monroe Fire Department.

Wednesday, March 31, the Monroe Fire Chief honored the crew who pulled the couple out to safety with an award ceremony.

Randal Thompson, Fire Captain, Monroe Fire Department says, “Fire fighters depend on their training, their experience, their knowledge, and you just don’t think that much of the risk when other people’s involved. That’s just part of your job to.”

Five gold life saving medals were given by the city.

“So many times we respond to calls and they’re not real emergencies calls, but every now and then we get that one real emergency where a life is depending on our actions.”, says Terry Williams Monroe Fire Chief.

The criteria for them is facing personal hazard, saving a life without regard to personal safety while not creating an additional hazard or compromising the mission.

UPDATE: The Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 3600 block of Carver Street in Monroe.

City Officials say they were called to the residence around 11:45 A.M., arriving minutes later at the scene. They also say 2 victims involved in the fire, both taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

As KTVE/KARD pulled up to the scene, we saw one victim being given life saving attention in the front yard by emergency personnel.

MFD was able to get the fire under control. Now it’s in the hands of the investigators to know what exactly happened within the home.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you on air and online as more information becomes available.