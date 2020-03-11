Monroe Fire Department on scene of reported drowning at Black Bayou

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Fire Department is currently on scene of a reported drowning on Black Bayou.

So far one person has been placed into an ambulance and Air-Med has been called to the scene.

We do have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

