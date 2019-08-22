Monroe Fire Department looking for new hires

Monroe Fire Department is searching for new recruits to serve the community

MONROE, La. (8/21/19)– The textbooks are out, the pens and pencils are in hand and the PowerPoint is on the board.

No, this isn’t the scene of a back-to-school exam and the people in this room aren’t students.

These recruits are here to learn how to save lives.

“We put them through a 16-week academy which consists of firefighting, hazardous materials, and EMS training to prepare them for the emergencies they’ll respond to as firefighters,” said Antonio Smith, public information officer with the Monroe Fire Department.

Over the next few months, these recruits will become experts on how to manage dangerous situations. They’ll dedicate hours in the classroom preparing for the written exam they’ll have to ace to officially grab their hoses.

And the training goes beyond the books.

If you want to become a Monroe firefighter, it’s going to take a lot more than just passing that written exam. You need to make sure that you’re in tip-top physical shape.

The physical training includes, but isn’t limited to:

Push-ups, sit-ups, and of course, a healthy dose of cardio.

As a firefighter, you’ll be responding to emergencies with least 70 pounds of gear on, but the Monroe Fire Department is looking for more than just physical strength.

“We look for highly motivated people, we look for those that really have an interest in serving the community,” said Smith.

Smith, a 13-year veteran of the department, says the job can be physically, mentally and emotionally demanding, but he says it’s worth it.

“The most rewarding part for me personally is knowing that you’ve done some good in your community. Knowing that you’ve done something to make a difference,” said Smith.

Recruits must be between the ages of 18 to 35.

If you’re interested in joining the Monroe Fire Department, pick up an application at the City of Monroe Safety Center on Martin Luther King Dr.

The deadline to apply is Monday, September 9th.