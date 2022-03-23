MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Monroe family is offering a reward for their three missing dogs after they were stolen early Monday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

For many a dog isn’t just a pet, it’s a family member, and the Lenard family just lost three of their dogs.

“You feel violated, but you also feel like they kidnapped your kids.” Says the owner of the three dogs, Connie Lenard.

“They are not dogs, they are not dogs to us. It’s just a horror that someone will do that.

How can somebody do that? How can somebody come and take your kids?” Says Lenard.

A security camera shows the moment when the suspect runs across the yard straight to the dogs kennel and takes one of the dogs just around 3 a.m.

The other dog escaped through the door.The video shows a person in a hoodie unable to be identified, and then goes off camera taking the other two dogs.

“These dogs are like our kids, especially ‘baby girls’.” Says Lenard.

The Lenards have managed the dog kennel for 20 years, and this is the first time this has ever happened.

One of the dogs was a male pomeranian, ‘Smoky Bear’, his little poodle sister, Jolee’, and a yorkie pom named ‘baby girl’ who lived mostly in the house.

Lenard says she thinks the person already knew what they wanted.

“It makes me feel like in the last two weeks because they knew where she was at, like they knew they wanted her.” She added.

Lenard says the family has already reached out to the authorities for help. They are now offering a $5,000 reward hoping for people to come forward and finally bring their babies back home

“So please, if anybody has them just please find a way to get the information to us so we can get them back.” Says Lenard.

Anyone with information on these dogs is asked to contact the owner at (318)557-6642