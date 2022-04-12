MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Several trees are down in the Walker Road Audubon Park Subdivision area.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are attempting to reach everyone in that area to confirm they are okay and what is needed.

One family’s home in that area suffered severe damage when a couple of trees went through their roof just when they were taking their infant for a bath.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I mean, we had no warning.” Says the homeowner, Jenna Allen.

“We were getting ready to put her down, and I just thank God we were in the right room at the right time because it just happened all of the sudden. I mean, all we heard was a loud boom and trees just started snapping falling through. So, we had no time to think. I’m still in shock but I’m so grateful.” Allen added.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking people who do not live in the area to avoid it at this time so emergency crews can access where they are needed to remove trees, repair lines, and other items.