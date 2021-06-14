Monroe crash claims the life of an infant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an infant.

According to Monroe Police, the crash took place on June 10 shortly before 2:30 P.M. at the intersection of Magnolia Grove and Sterlington Road. While at a stop sign, a 2020 Toyota 4 Runner was struck by a 2007 Ford F-150 pick-up truck after it left the roadway.

The driver of the 2020 Toyota 4 Runner and a 9-month-old were transported to a local hospital where the infant died from their injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the 2007 Ford F-150 was cited for No Registration and Careless Operation.

The toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.