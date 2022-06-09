MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – As schools across the United States face massive teacher shortages, this pay raise may help retain some of the teachers as the City of Monroe employees.

Now, all teachers in the city of Monroe will soon see more money in their pocket for the next school year.

“Teachers are appreciative of every penny that they get. We’re not complaining about that. However, we want to be treated fairly,” president at Monroe Federation of Teachers in Monroe, Sandie Lollie, explained.

Although Monroe City School System teachers are the highest paid in Northeastern Louisiana, Lollie says it is still below the Southern Regional average, especially during inflation.

“So, everytime we get an increase it’s a plus. The economy is out the roof right now. So, we need what we need to survive like everybody else.”

The increase of pay from the City of Monroe is four percent. Meanwhile, teachers also received an extra $1,500 statewide. Lollie says this is beneficial for them.

“They love teaching, it’s their passion and with the profession we’re losing teachers. Keeping the moral up it’s an important factor in educating our children.”

In a statement by Monroe City School Superintendent, Brent Vidrine, he said:

“In Monroe City Schools, we value our employees and work to attain the highest salary to ensure the best quality employees for our students.”

The four percent pay raise will go into effect on July 1st.