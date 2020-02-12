Monroe City School Board Representative voices her concern over school crosswalk paint fading

MONROE, La (02/11/20) — Monroe City School Representative for District 2, Jennifer Haneline is expressing her concern for child safety due to the lack of crosswalk paint on old school crossing lanes.

“At a minimum we just want them re painted or re striped,” said Jennifer Haneline, Elected Member of Monroe City Schools District 2.

Haneline started reaching out to the city back in October after she noticed the school crosswalk paint in her district was fading and almost wiped away. After expressing her concern to Monroe City Councilman Michael Echols, she thought the crosswalks in question would be looked at.

“Michael Echols responded the same day. He reached out to the mayor as well as our engineering department to say what can we do about this. A couple weeks went by, nothing happened, no reply,” said Haneline.

After months of no replies, she is still trying to get the crosswalks painted and improve the safety of children walking.

“I don’t understand why as a resident and an elected school board member i haven’t had a reply from the city when I’m purely just addressing safety,” said Haneline.

Her areas of concern are the crosswalks on Park avenue and the crosswalks near Lexington Elementary School; But Haneline isn’t the only resident concerned about the unpainted crosswalks. A worker at St. Paul’s says she walks about 90 kids across the street every day and hopes that with the new paint, the city can also install better safety signs.

“Increase safety precautions, blinking lights, better striping, all of those things I feel like would help the safety as we walk the children across,” said Christine Michener, Director of St. Paul’s After School Tutoring.

Haneline is asking concerned residents and parents to share their concerns over the crosswalks by calling or emailing the city.

“Make that personal touch and reach out. I am an elected representative, but when elected people hear from multiple citizens that helps,” said Haneline.

The city engineer has said that all school crosswalks in Monroe meet the requirements for safety, but in early March, the plans will be discussed to re-paint certain areas that need attention and include Lexington from Forsythe to Loop.