Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime.

“The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: this is unacceptable. Taking aim at innocent bystanders, innocent citizens, or first responders is unacceptable. They are working diligently to bring the persons responsible to justice.”

Michelli said that Monroe PD, Mayor Ellis, and the city of Monroe are taking this very seriously and they are urging citizens to send in any information about the incident by calling the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

“If you’re a citizen and you know something, say something. We rely on your help as well. Obviously our officers are working incredibly hard, but if you know anything and you know people talk, please share that information with us.”