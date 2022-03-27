



MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After a drive-by shooting targeting a Monroe Police Officer during the early hours of March 27th, the City of Monroe held a press conference earlier this afternoon.

During this press conference Monroe mayor Friday Ellis and Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan have responded to the recent shooting saying the City of Monroe will no longer tolerate gun violence.

“You do not want to be the person who stands in the way of justice for our police officers here in the city of Monroe.” Says Monroe mayor, Friday Ellis.

“And I will say it again, if I was not crystal clear enough earlier, I will show who you are, and this community will remember that. We do not tolerate that as the city and I do not tolerate that as the mayor of Monroe.” Ellis added.

Official reports show a Monroe Police Department patrol unit traveling South on Martin Luther King Jr. Service Road, approaching Harvester Drive shortly after 2 a.m. on March 27, 2022.

When, officials say, the driver of a white Nissan Altima, that was directly in front of the officer, opened fire, shooting at the officer at least four times. No one was injured.

“I can guarantee you that everything we have, all our resources are on this.”

Says Monroe Police Chief, Victor Zordan.

“There will be an immediate swipe action, there are arrests coming in the next. Know that if you do this, we will find you and we will put you in jail , and we will do it as long as we have breath in our body. It’s unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.” Explained Zordan.

Officials have arrested 20-year-old Xavian Bilton with multiple charges. 21-year-old Kilarrious Owens with two counts. 19-year-old Jamari Deburr with two counts, and 22-year-old Rayshawn Hollins with one count.

“There were three firearms recovered, a .40 caliber glocks, one of them was stolen from Ouachita Parish. There was marijuana in the car.” Says Zordan.

“Our community is tired, and if you are a part of the Criminal Justice System, we are all tired, and we need your help.” Says Ellis.