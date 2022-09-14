MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe city officials move forward with the final design to expand Forsythe Tennis Court.

The tennis court will feature 15 new courts, a club house, and additional parking space.

Officials say this could bring over $1 million of revenue to the city.

“It’s very exciting. We’ve been looking forward to this for a while now,” said Neville High School student Garrett Cameron. “Our entire team and the people coming to our high school would be able to use it, and basically call it our own and host tournaments. So, it’s very important and exciting for our organization.”

Officials say they expect to begin construction in the spring.