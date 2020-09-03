Monroe City leaders take supplies to those who need them

News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Leaders from the City of Monroe were out at Parkview Apartments handing out supplies to those who need them.

According to the Monroe Fire Department’s Facebook page they handed out bottled water, ice, and MREs.

Here’s a slideshow of the supplies being handed out.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories