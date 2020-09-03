Monroe City leaders take supplies to those who need them

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Leaders from the City of Monroe were out at Parkview Apartments handing out supplies to those who need them.
According to the Monroe Fire Department’s Facebook page they handed out bottled water, ice, and MREs.
Here’s a slideshow of the supplies being handed out.
