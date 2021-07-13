Monroe City Hall approves Monroe zoo’s parking lot improvement project

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo wants to improve its parking lot with a grant worth over seven hundred thousand dollars.

The Monroe city hall approved this bid for legal engineering services for the zoo’s parking improvement project.

The parking lot improvement project is estimated to cost about seven hundred and forty-three thousand dollars for its renovations. An improvement very much needed for all guests, especially for those who come with kids, strollers, and even for those on a wheelchair.

The parking lot improvement item description includes over twenty specific items from construction layout, potholes, concrete walks, drives and ramps, handicap parking signs and two hundred and plus parking spaces for easy, better, and safety acces.

City project manager Arthur Holland says construction will start within sixty-ninety days.

It will be completed by the end of this year.