Monroe City Fire Department visits Lexington Elementary for Fire Prevention Week

MONROE, LA (10/09/19) It’s fire prevention week and between drought conditions and cooler temps pushing people to use their heaters, fire danger is running high.

Today students at Lexington Elementary school got a special treat today from the Monroe City Fire Department.

Hundreds of kids filled the gymnasium at the school as Monroe firefighters and local leaders came together to share tips with the students on what to do in case of a fire.

During the assembly, two firefighters faced off–seeing who could get their protective gear on the fastest.

The event was an interactive way to integrate the kids into national fire safety and prevention week.

Antonio Smith with Monroe Fire says “have a meeting place. in the event of a fire or any other type of emergency it’s not the time to be thinking. it needs to be second nature to everyone so we’re just stressing that for the week as long as having smoke alarms in the house as well.”

After the assembly, the students and teachers gathered outside to watch their principal rise in the sky on the fire truck ladder. Events for fire safety and prevention week will continue to happen throughout the week.