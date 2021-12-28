Monroe City Council votes to improve the pedestrian bridge on Renwick Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe City Council members voted to pass several resolutions on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. They voted to pass two major resolutions for the city one is to improve the Renwick Pedestrian Bridge and the other was to change parts of Chapter 12 of the Criminal Code.

Council voted to pass a resolution that would make improvements to the Renwick Pedestrian Bridge on Highway 165 south. The council voted to accept the base bid amount of $785,777.00 for improvements to the bridge.

The council also voted to change the in the Juvenile curfew of the city’s Chapter 12 Criminal Code. The council voted to change the age from 17-years-old to 16-years-old for juveniles who are allowed to be traveling in the city between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The council says that anyone who is younger than 16-years-old who is not involved in a school activity, traveling for legitimate and legal work, or attending a religious ceremony can be arrested under the city’s new criminal code.

Other items the city council approved:

Exceptions to the Open Container Ordinance for both the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade and the Twin City Art Foundation’s Exhibition, Reception, and Talk for Theo Tobiasse: Textural Emergence.

To enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Ochsner LSU Health Monroe, Louisiana Delta Community College, and other city leaders to establish a community garden.

Renewing many liquor licenses for several local businesses. After much debate and conversation, the council voted to allow the Cookout’s liquor license to expire due to the behavior of the patrons who visit the establishment and agreed to meet with the owner/operator to work out a plan to keep him in business and keep the people who live in the area safe.

To change the name of Bendel Stadium in Forsythe Park to Bendal-Neal Stadium. Those in the community who support this change say it is being made to honor Jackie Donald Neal, a man who has instilled a love of sports and good work ethic to all he met.

Renaming of Century Village Boulevard to Victory Boulevard.

We will follow these decisions and bring you updates as these resolutions progress.