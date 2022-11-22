MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The old Selman Field Golf Course, located by the Monroe Regional Airport will no longer be used by the city .

This comes after the Monroe City Council voted to approve the resolution that would allow the University of Louisiana at Monroe to have access to the golf facility.

The course will be used to train the ULM golf team. The university hopes this will attract more student athletes and provide new programs for the general public.

The agreement will go into effect once the Louisiana department of Transportation gives its approval. Once they do, ULM will have access to this area for three years.

Meanwhile, the city will not incur any costs or responsibility while this agreement is active.