MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release, the City Council of the City of Monroe, La. will meet in Legal and Regular session on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 6 PM. The meeting will be at Monroe, La Council Chamber City Hall building.

This meeting will address all items on the agenda about the community. Some of these items include but are not limited to the resolution proposing the Mayor of Monroe, La. to reconsider the SEDD’s response to the mayor’s offer of a TIP to the SEDD.

The City Council reserves the right to change, add or delete any item on the agenda. The Council encourages all interested persons to attend the meeting. The City Council will embrace public participation to the maximum extent, while still adhering to the occupancy limitation and social distancing guidance enforced by the Governor’s and Attorney General’s memo on the Open Meetings Law.