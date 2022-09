MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe city council passed resolution to expand Forsythe Tennis Court during a Council Meeting on September 13.

City officials say a $1.8 million grant was awarded to the city by the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Tourism Development Program .

The city has also committed up to $2.6 million to complete this project.

This project is expected to bring a positive return on investment in just less than three years.