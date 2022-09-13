MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The resolution approval consists of authorizing an agreement between the City of Monroe and the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office for extra duty traffic enforcement.

To improve public safety, the Monroe Chief of Police and the Monroe Police Department will provide off-duty officers who are properly commissioned, and qualified to work on this detail.

Monroe Chief of Police, Vic Zordan, says the funding and overtime pay for the officers will be provided by the District Attorney.

“We are going to focus on school zones in particular, and our more high traffic travel areas to make sure we keep people as safe as possible,” said Zordan. “Obviously, any additional officers we have on the street, specifically working on traffic, would help reduce traffic-related incidents by enforcing violations, and it will lower the chances that we might have a wreck. So, it would be a great program all the way around.

Chief Zordan said the next step is to meet with the District Attorney to go over the details.