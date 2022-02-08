MONROE, La. (KTVE,KARD)– On Tuesday evening, the Monroe City Council will hold one of their monthly meetings where they will present the 2020 Victims of Crime Act for acceptance. The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement is providing funding through the act to install upgraded Varda security systems into victim’s home.

This will allow law enforcement to respond to reports of domestic or sexual abuse in a fast and efficient manner.

Typically used by people who have a history of domestic abuse, Varda is an alarm system that detects motion in windows or at any point of entry into your home.

This grant will also help Monroe Police Department upgrade their current Varda systems as well as purchase additional systems to install.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, please call the local Well Spring hotline at (318)-323-1505.