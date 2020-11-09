Monroe Christmas light show gets 2020 upgrade with more than 18,000 lights; Free to the public

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– While Christmas is still weeks away, one Monroe family says it’s never too early to celebrate with Christmas lights. You may remember the house in the Egret Landing Subdivision (7204 Egret Landing in Monroe, La.) that got famous last year for their Christmas light show that danced to the song “Callin” Baton Rouge. This year, they made some upgrades.



More than 18, 000 lights plus 9 months of hard work equals one “Lit” house that dances to music. Everything from pop songs to Disney songs.



“My wife has always wanted Christmas lights, I’ve never been interested but LEDs are fun. So, I decided to go ahead and put my hobby together with hers and it turned out pretty good,” said Paul Thomas, Mastermind behind “Geaux Bright Christmas Lights.”

Last year, the Thomas family put up Christmas lights for the first time ever. After having thousands of cars stopping by to watch the show, this year had to be bigger and better.

“This year we added roughly 15 thousand more pixels or lights, mostly out in the yard. We did add some large props on the house as well, some wreaths that look really cool at night,” said Thomas.

So how does it work? Every single pixel is a small computer that can talk to each light and tells it when to light up and turn off. Thomas built a light sequence for all 20 songs and is expecting to have 20 more after thanksgiving.

“For this year’s show, I have been working on it since February. We started buying things in February and working almost 15 hours a week putting various props together and putting sequences together to go with the music.

While one song may be about COVID-19, that’s one thing you won’t have to worry about while watching the lights dance.

“Yes, this is very good for people who are wanting to avoid other people. You can stay in your car with your family and friends, you don’t have to get out and talk to any strangers, there are no crowds, except maybe a small line,” said Thomas.

These lights will be dancing all the way into the begging of January and the cost is free. All you have to do is pull up in your car, tune in on the radio to 97.1, and sit back and enjoy the show. The address is 7204 Egret Landing in Monroe, La.