MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Monroe chapter of the top tens of America organization participated in the Juneteenth celebration by serving as volunteers for the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American heritage museum.

The teens assisted in activities put together by the museum for kids and families to take part in the celebration of freedom day

The holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the united states following the civil war

Juneteenth was seen as a motivating presence in the lives of African-Americans in Texas. As more awareness across the nation continued to grow over the decades

A few teens also shared they always knew there was an independence day for their heritage but did not know an official name

46th president Joe Biden signed juneteenth national independence day into a united states federal holiday on June 17th, 2021.

Janet Davis the advisor of the Monroe chapter of top teens in America shared how it’s essential to educate the youth about the value of juneteenth and its history.

“it was it’s still kind of emotional today it is still very emotional and that is why this June celebration is sold so so important we are in the space right now where we have students who have one idea about the struggle but there are those of us who have lived it. Juneteenth reminds us that we are free and then we are able to enjoy all of the rights and privileges that america has to offer,” says Davis.