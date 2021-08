MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Monroe Chamber of Commerce held their Top 20 Under 40 Young Professional Award Ceremony on August 26 at the Hub Music Hall in Downton Monroe. KTVE/KARD’s very own Brittany McNamera was presented an award, as well as Sarah Floyd; the wife to Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd.

We want to offer a hearty congratulations to both of them for their hard work and dedication.