MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Local and state officials gathered at the Monroe Civic Center to celebrate and discuss what is happening in our community.

Elected officials celebrated the achievements accomplished throughout this past year, such as new infrastructure, the downtown master plan, sidewalks and lightning projects.

“We are here to celebrate infrastructure projects, including the final funding for Kansas lane and the work that has finally begun,” said President & CEO of Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Roy Heatherly. “We are here to celebrate passenger trains. We are here to celebrate all our manufactures and the great and cool things that Monroe has made.”

“So, we are here to celebrate you tonight. You are the people that make the difference. You produce jobs. You give generations changing incomes and outcomes to families and opportunities to them to provide. Before I sit down, I want to say it’s been a complete honor to serve you and what a blessing it’s been to be able to be trusted with this position of leadership,” said Monroe mayor, Friday Ellis.