Monroe bar manages to open after multiple closures due to COVID-19

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) It’s been nearly a month since the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control closed down Junkyard Bar for defying updated Phase 3 restrictions. Now, they’re able to open their doors again.

“This last month we’ve been gearing up…. getting ready” said Lane Clark, Owner of Junkyard Bar in Monroe.

They’re ready for yet another opening this year, although this time without the risk of being immediately shut down. They’re playing it by the rules this time, as the closure in September temporarily cost them their liquor license and resulted in a $1,000 fine. But they’re making do with how they are allowed to bring life back to the bar.

“I have a, what’s a conditional restaurant license, and so I’m able to open because I can serve food now” Clark said.

While following other guidelines such as requiring employees and patrons to wear masks while staying distant and hosting live music outside. The bar is also sprayed with germicide weekly to ensure patron safety.

Clark says it’s been a frustrating process to get the same treatment as surrounding bars and restaurants.

“Were going to lose everything if we don’t open and you’re arguing with the state trying to get different licensing and everyone around you… you know… keep in mind the whole state… restaurants have been open this whole time and they’ve been serving beer and they’re basically running as bars… so it’s a little frustrating.. I mean, you can imagine it’s a little frustrating” Clark said.

Now current COVID restrictions remain in effect at least until November 6th, that’s when we’ll hear our next update from the governor. Until then, Clark tells me that he’s going to operate his bar as is until restrictions are loosened. He’s on probation until November 15th.