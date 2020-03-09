Monroe announces upgrades to E.M.T. & fire programs, equipment, infrastructure

MONROE, LA (03/09/20) During Monday’s Monroe city briefing, Mayor Jamie Mayo discussed everything from E.M.T. and fire department upgrades to infrastructure upgrades coming to a busy intersection in the city

Two FEMA grants would help pay for EMT training and purchasing of new portable radios for fire personnel. The department has applied for this grant back in 2018, which has provided them with many positive benefits, this is why they’re applying for it again. The grants would cover the $107,000 cost of the program, with $9,000 coming from the department.

“It will fund at least 10 students to go through the paramedic training and we can get them out on the truck and spread them out across the job” says Chief SheBrodrick Jones, Fire Investigator with the Monroe Fire Department.

While the city has been putting time and money into upgrades of fire stations, the emergency response fleet will also see $3.5 million in new features.

“This would just allow us to be able to have the proper equipment for our firefighters to be able to be able to go out safely do their job, communicate back with IC if needed, and it’s just more of a safety concern” he says.

In addition, infrastructural improvements will be coming to the Fulton Drive, Bienville and Tower Drive areas as expanding business is causing wear and congestion. 169 new businesses have opened in those two corridors since 2014. The projects aim to improve water and sewage lines on Fulton Drive.

“It’s going to be about 750 feet of twelve inch water main, and about 750 feet of an eight inch sewer main” says Kim Golden, Monroe City Engineer.

Overall improvements will be coming to the intersection of Bienville and Tower Drive.

“The intersection meets the warrents for traffic count and for number of crashes to possibly put in a traffic signal in” she says.