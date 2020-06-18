Monroe announces Health and Wellness Project at Benoit Community Center

MONROE, LA. (06/18/2020)– The City of Monroe announced their partnership with Louisiana Healthcare Connections to promote healthy lifestyle choices to locals in the area.

The Health and Wellness Project at Benoit Community Center will offer free health, nutritional and wellness education for low-income youth and families. Officials say this is just what Monroe needs.

“When families have access to the right combination of quality health care and appropriate community level resources, health and quality of life improve,” Chealsea Graves, Community Relations Principal, said.

Officials say the program will provide activities such as cooking and gardening classes, nutritional workshops and physical activities. Mayor Jamie Mayo says this is a systemic change of how community centers will operate moving forward.

“We want to transform it into more than just a place where people come to play basketball for kids or more than just individuals come to have meetings,” Mayor Mayo said.

It’s all part of the city’s focus on improving quality of life. The program will give residents the resources and education they need to make healthy lifestyle choices.

“Our communty centers serve as very valuable resources and through this endeavor, I think what we are going to be offering is going to be beneficial to not just Monroe, Ouachita Parish, but the state of Louisiana as a whole.”

Officials say they hope to expand the project to all of Monroe’s community centers in the near future.